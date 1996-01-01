Which of the following best describes a unicellular organism that lacks a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles?
Fungus
Bacterium
Alga
Protozoan
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. A unicellular organism means it is made up of a single cell. The question also specifies that the organism lacks a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: Recall the classification of organisms based on cell structure. Organisms without a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles are called prokaryotes, while those with these features are eukaryotes.
Step 3: Identify which groups from the options are prokaryotic. Bacteria are prokaryotes, meaning they do not have a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles.
Step 4: Recognize that fungi, algae, and protozoa are eukaryotes. They have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, even if they are unicellular (like some protozoa and algae).
Step 5: Conclude that the best description for a unicellular organism lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles is a bacterium, as it fits the prokaryotic cell structure.
