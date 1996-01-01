Engineered Escherichia coli bacteria containing recombinant DNA are generally not considered dangerous to humans because:
A
Recombinant DNA always makes bacteria less virulent.
B
Most laboratory strains of E. coli lack the ability to survive outside controlled environments.
C
E. coli cannot transfer genetic material to other organisms.
D
All E. coli strains are naturally harmless to humans.
1
Understand the context: The question asks why engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria containing recombinant DNA are generally not considered dangerous to humans.
Recall that recombinant DNA technology involves inserting foreign DNA into bacteria, but this does not inherently make bacteria less virulent or harmless.
Consider the characteristics of laboratory strains of E. coli: these strains are often genetically modified or selected to lack traits that allow survival outside controlled lab environments, reducing their ability to cause disease or spread.
Evaluate the incorrect options: recombinant DNA does not always reduce virulence, E. coli can transfer genetic material via mechanisms like conjugation, and not all E. coli strains are harmless since some are pathogenic.
Conclude that the safest and most accurate reason is that most laboratory strains of E. coli lack the ability to survive outside controlled environments, which limits their potential to cause harm.
