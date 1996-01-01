Which term best describes the contamination that results from the spread of bacteria?
A
Antisepsis
B
Bacterial infection
C
Sterilization
D
Bacterial contamination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the problem. 'Antisepsis' refers to the process of reducing or eliminating microorganisms on living tissue to prevent infection.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Sterilization' is the complete elimination or destruction of all forms of microbial life, including spores, typically on inanimate objects.
Step 3: Note that 'Bacterial infection' describes a condition where bacteria invade and multiply within body tissues, causing disease.
Step 4: Identify that 'Bacterial contamination' refers to the unintended presence and spread of bacteria on surfaces, objects, or environments, which can lead to further spread or infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the term best describing the spread of bacteria as contamination (not necessarily causing infection yet) is 'Bacterial contamination', since it specifically denotes the presence and spread of bacteria in an undesired context.
