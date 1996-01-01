Which of the following groups contains only prokaryotes?
A
Bacteria and Archaea
B
Archaea and Protists
C
Bacteria and Fungi
D
Fungi and Protists
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of prokaryotes. Prokaryotes are organisms that lack a membrane-bound nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles. Their genetic material is not enclosed within a nucleus.
Step 2: Identify the groups listed in the options and classify them as prokaryotes or eukaryotes. Bacteria and Archaea are known to be prokaryotic domains, while Protists and Fungi are eukaryotic groups.
Step 3: Recall that Bacteria are single-celled prokaryotes with diverse metabolic capabilities, and Archaea are also single-celled prokaryotes often found in extreme environments.
Step 4: Recognize that Protists and Fungi have cells with a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, classifying them as eukaryotes, not prokaryotes.
Step 5: Conclude that the group containing only prokaryotes is the one that includes Bacteria and Archaea, as both lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason