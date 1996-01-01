Which type of bacteria live in the roots of legumes and are responsible for nitrogen fixation?
A
Streptococcus
B
Bacillus subtilis
C
Rhizobium
D
Escherichia coli
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of nitrogen fixation, which is the process of converting atmospheric nitrogen (N\_2) into ammonia (NH\_3), a form usable by plants.
Recognize that certain bacteria have a symbiotic relationship with leguminous plants, living in root nodules and performing nitrogen fixation.
Identify the genus of bacteria known for this symbiotic nitrogen fixation with legumes, which is Rhizobium.
Eliminate other options by recalling their typical roles: Streptococcus is generally associated with human pathogens, Bacillus subtilis is a soil bacterium but not involved in nitrogen fixation in legumes, and Escherichia coli is a gut bacterium.
Conclude that Rhizobium is the correct type of bacteria that live in the roots of legumes and are responsible for nitrogen fixation.
