Where are nitrogen-fixing bacteria typically found?
In saltwater oceans exclusively
In the root nodules of leguminous plants
Inside animal cells
On the surface of leaves
Understand the role of nitrogen-fixing bacteria: These bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen (N\_2) into ammonia (NH\_3), a form usable by plants, which is essential for the nitrogen cycle.
Recall the common habitats of nitrogen-fixing bacteria: They are often found in symbiotic relationships with plants, particularly leguminous plants, where they help supply nitrogen to the plant.
Identify the specific location in plants where nitrogen fixation occurs: Nitrogen-fixing bacteria typically inhabit specialized structures called root nodules, which are formed on the roots of leguminous plants.
Eliminate incorrect options by considering their environments: Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are not exclusive to saltwater oceans, do not live inside animal cells, and are not primarily found on leaf surfaces.
Conclude that the typical and most well-known habitat of nitrogen-fixing bacteria is within the root nodules of leguminous plants, where they form a mutualistic relationship.
