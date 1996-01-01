Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth

in this video, we're going to do a review of the chemicals used to control microbial growth that we already covered in our previous lesson videos. And so in order to review all of those chemical methods to controlling microbial growth. We're going to fill out all of the interactive blinks in our table down below and so notice that this table is a table of the chemical methods to control microbial growth. And we group these chemical methods as either being liquid chemical methods or gaseous chemical methods. And so that that is what's indicated on the far left column. Then we have the specific control method in the next column and the description of the control method in the far right column. And so first we had talked about the liquid chemicals. Then we moved on to the gasses chemicals and the first liquid chemical that we talked about was or were the alcohols and alcohols are organic compounds with at least one hydroxyl group or O. H. Functional group. Then we moved on to talking about the alga hides and the alga hides are organic compounds with at least one Aldo hide functional group. And the AL to hide is a ch oh functional group. Then we moved on to the bygone needs and the bygone IEDs are a class of molecules. A group of chemicals that are derived from the molecule called bygone. I'd uh then we moved on to talking about the allergens which includes chlorine and iodine. Chlorine is a halogen chemical used for disinfecting swimming polls and drinking water as well depending on the concentration and the form of chlorine that is being used. Then iodine is a halogen chemical that is often used as an antiseptic in the form of a tincture or an iota. For then we had talked about the surfactants or surface active agents, including soaps, detergents and squats. And so soaps are not antimicrobial, meaning that they do not kill microbes. Instead they are de Germans, meaning that they remove the microbes from the surface and so they can be used to wash microbes away. Uh And soaps are biodegradable natural surfactant molecules with fatty acids containing assault atoms such as a sodium ion or potassium ion. Then we have detergents, detergents are non biodegradable synthetic surfactant molecules that are not going to consist of fatty acids and tend to have sulfa knit groups. And the detergents do not form soap, scum and hard water that has lots of salts and minerals, whereas soaps, they do tend to form soap, scum and hard water with salts and minerals. Now squats are a specific type of detergent. These are cat ionic detergents or in other words, these are positively charged detergents and these detergents. These squats are deemed safe enough to use and food preparation and these squats do actually have antimicrobial features, meaning that they can actually kill microbes by disrupting the membranes. Then we moved on to other types of liquid chemicals including heavy metals, which included metals such as copper and silver. And these are metals with relatively high densities atomic numbers or atomic weights. Uh then we had moved on to the phenolic six and the phenolic are a class of chemical, a group of chemicals that are derived from the molecule fennel and phenols were originally used as surgical sterilizers by John Lister. Then we moved on to talk about the poor oxygen's which included parasitic acid and hydrogen peroxide. And these are strong oxidizing agents, meaning that they can cause other molecules around them to become oxidized and lose electrons. And they can actually be used to sterilize objects but they are toxic at high concentrations and so therefore they have to be used at lower concentrations. Then we had moved on to talk about the gaseous chemicals used to control microbial growth and this included ethylene oxide, which was a highly flammable and potentially explosive gas sterilizer that requires a long and controlled treatment within a specific type of chamber. Then we moved on to talk about formaldehyde gas, which is a colorless and strong smelling gas made by the oxidation of a molecule called methanol. Uh then we uh last but not least we had talked about ozone, which is an unstable form of oxygen um which has a chemical formula of 03 minus and it is a strong oxidizing agent that can actually lead to sell license and can be used to control microbial growth. And so this here concludes our brief review of all the chemical methods that we talked about in our previous lesson videos to control microbial growth. And so that concludes this review and we'll be able to get a little bit more practice moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

