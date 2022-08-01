in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on chemical preservation of perishable products. And so most of the chemicals that we've covered so far in our previous lesson videos can really only be used to clean disinfect or sterilize nonfood items. But a lot of those chemicals are really not safe to ingest or to eat. And so those chemicals really cannot be used to preserve food items. And so the chemicals that are used in food preservation must be nontoxic and safe for ingestion or safe to eat. And so, recall from our previous lesson videos that we define preservation as the process of delaying spoilage of perishable products and perishable products are simply items that are likely to go bad quickly, such as vegetables and fruits and things of that nature. And so chemicals such as organic acids, nitrates and nitrates are all chemicals that are commonly used in food preservation. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to focus on those chemicals. We'll first talk about the organic acids and then later in a separate video, we'll talk about the nitrates and nitrates. And so I'll see you all in our next video

