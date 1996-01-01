in this video, we're going to briefly discuss yet another type of chemical gas used for controlling microbial growth. And that is ozone. And so ozone actually has a chemical formula of 03 minus. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that on the left hand side over here we're showing you the chemical structure of ozone. Now, ozone is actually a very unstable form of oxygen, and ozone can actually serve as a strong oxidizing agent, which means that ozone can cause other molecules around it to become oxidized or to lose electrons. Now because ozone is so unstable, ozone is also going to be very highly reactive. And so ozone can react to form free radicals which are also very reactive molecules and are also very dangerous to cells because free radicals can actually lead to sell license or sell rupturing, causing the cell to die. And so this is how ozone can be used as a method of controlling microbial growth. Because ozone can lead to cell license now again because ozone is so unstable and so highly reactive ozone is actually going to decompose very, very quickly. And because it decomposes so quickly, it means that ozone must be generated on site with a generator in order for scientists to use the ozone as a method of controlling microbial growth. And so notice that down below in our image on the right hand side, we're showing you an ozone generator and ozone is often used as an alternative to chlorine or disinfecting water disinfecting drinking water. And so ozone is going to be a very important method of controlling microbial growth in some certain circumstances. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that again in the middle, we're actually showing you an uh an image of our atmosphere because ozone plays a role uh in the atmosphere to help protect us from UV light that comes from the sun or ultraviolet light that comes from the sun. But this year concludes our brief lesson on ozone and it's used as a method of controlling microbial growth and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts