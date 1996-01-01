Approximately how many virions can a single poliovirus-infected cell release during the lytic cycle?
A
10^2 to 10^3 virions
B
10^7 to 10^8 virions
C
10^1 to 10^2 virions
D
10^4 to 10^5 virions
1
Understand that the question asks about the number of virions produced by a single poliovirus-infected cell during the lytic cycle, which refers to the burst size or yield of virus particles per infected cell.
Recall that the burst size varies depending on the virus type and host cell, but for poliovirus, it is known from experimental data and literature to be in a specific range.
Consider that the lytic cycle involves viral replication inside the host cell, assembly of new virions, and eventual cell lysis to release these virions.
Use knowledge from microbiology resources or textbooks that report the typical burst size for poliovirus, which is generally around 10^4 to 10^5 virions per infected cell.
Compare the given options with this known range to identify the correct answer, recognizing that 10^4 to 10^5 virions is the accepted approximate number of virions released per cell.
