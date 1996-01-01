Which of the following does NOT represent an event in bacteriophage multiplication?
A
Uncoating of the viral genome
B
Attachment to the host cell
C
Assembly of new virions
D
Release of progeny phages
1
Step 1: Understand the bacteriophage multiplication cycle, which typically includes the following key events: attachment to the host cell, penetration of the viral genome into the host, replication of viral components, assembly of new virions, and release of progeny phages.
Step 2: Define 'attachment' as the initial step where the bacteriophage binds specifically to receptors on the bacterial cell surface, which is essential for infection to begin.
Step 3: Recognize 'assembly' as the stage where newly synthesized viral components (such as capsid proteins and viral DNA) are put together to form complete virions inside the host cell.
Step 4: Identify 'release' as the final step where mature virions exit the host cell, often by lysing the bacterial cell to spread and infect new cells.
Step 5: Clarify that 'uncoating' refers to the removal of the viral capsid to release the viral genome inside the host cell, a process common in animal viruses but not in bacteriophages, since bacteriophages inject their genome directly without uncoating.
