Which of the following processes is required for the production of virus particles in a host cell?
A
Degradation of viral proteins
B
Synthesis of host cell ribosomes
C
Formation of prion aggregates
D
Replication of viral nucleic acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that virus particles, or virions, are produced inside a host cell by assembling viral components, which include viral nucleic acids and proteins.
Recognize that the replication of viral nucleic acid is essential because it provides the genetic material needed to create new virus particles.
Note that degradation of viral proteins is not required for virus production; instead, viral proteins must be synthesized and assembled.
Understand that synthesis of host cell ribosomes is a normal cellular process but is not specifically required for virus particle production; viruses often use existing host ribosomes to translate their proteins.
Know that formation of prion aggregates is unrelated to virus production, as prions are infectious proteins, not viruses.
