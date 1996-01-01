Which of the following is considered a fomite in the transmission of infectious diseases?
A
A doorknob
B
Mosquito
C
Human skin
D
Airborne droplets
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a fomite. A fomite is an inanimate object or surface that can carry and transmit infectious agents from one person to another.
Step 2: Identify the options given: doorknob, mosquito, human skin, and airborne droplets.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine if it is an inanimate object (fomite) or a living organism/vector or a mode of transmission: - Doorknob: an inanimate object that can harbor pathogens. - Mosquito: a living organism that acts as a vector. - Human skin: living tissue, not an object. - Airborne droplets: particles suspended in air, not objects.
Step 4: Conclude that the doorknob fits the definition of a fomite because it is an inanimate object capable of transmitting infectious agents.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is the doorknob as it is considered a fomite in disease transmission.
