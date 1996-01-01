Which of the following best describes the difference between an antiseptic and a disinfectant?
A
An antiseptic is used on living tissues to reduce microbial load, while a disinfectant is used on non-living surfaces to destroy microorganisms.
B
An antiseptic kills all forms of microbial life, including spores, while a disinfectant only kills vegetative cells.
C
An antiseptic is used for sterilization, while a disinfectant is used for pasteurization.
D
An antiseptic is only effective against viruses, while a disinfectant is only effective against bacteria.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of antiseptics and disinfectants. Antiseptics are chemical agents applied to living tissues to reduce the number of microorganisms, while disinfectants are used on inanimate objects to destroy microorganisms.
Step 2: Recognize the primary use of antiseptics is to reduce microbial load on skin or mucous membranes without causing harm to the tissues, whereas disinfectants are generally too harsh for living tissues and are used to clean surfaces or instruments.
Step 3: Note that antiseptics do not necessarily kill all forms of microbial life, such as spores, but they reduce the risk of infection by lowering microbial numbers on living tissues.
Step 4: Understand that disinfectants are designed to destroy a broader range of microorganisms on non-living surfaces, but they are not typically used for sterilization, which is a more rigorous process.
Step 5: Compare the options given and identify that the best description differentiates antiseptics and disinfectants based on their application (living tissues vs. non-living surfaces) and their purpose (reducing microbial load vs. destroying microorganisms).
