Why does bread grow mold more quickly at room temperature than in the refrigerator?
A
Bread contains more nutrients at room temperature, promoting mold growth.
B
Refrigeration increases the humidity, which slows down mold growth.
C
Mold spores germinate and grow faster at warmer temperatures found at room temperature.
D
Cold temperatures destroy mold spores, preventing their growth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that mold growth depends on environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and nutrient availability.
Recognize that mold spores are present in the environment and can germinate when conditions are favorable, particularly at certain temperature ranges.
Know that warmer temperatures, like those at room temperature, generally promote faster metabolic activity and growth rates in mold spores compared to colder temperatures.
Realize that refrigeration lowers the temperature, which slows down the metabolic processes of mold spores, thereby delaying their germination and growth.
Conclude that the primary reason bread grows mold more quickly at room temperature is because mold spores germinate and grow faster in warmer conditions, not because cold temperatures destroy spores or because of changes in humidity or nutrient content.
