Which compound can be used to preserve biological specimens?
A
Glucose
B
Formaldehyde
C
Sodium chloride
D
Ethanolamine
Understand the purpose of preserving biological specimens, which is to prevent decomposition by inhibiting microbial growth and enzymatic activity.
Review the properties of each compound: Glucose is a sugar used as an energy source, Sodium chloride is a salt commonly used for osmotic balance, Ethanolamine is an organic compound used in some chemical processes but not typically for preservation.
Recognize that Formaldehyde is a well-known chemical fixative that cross-links proteins, effectively preserving tissue structure and preventing decay.
Recall that formaldehyde is widely used in laboratories and museums to preserve biological specimens due to its ability to stabilize cellular components.
Conclude that among the given options, Formaldehyde is the compound used to preserve biological specimens.
