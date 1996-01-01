Which of the following is the most common site for routine microbial sample collection in a clinical setting such as DaVita dialysis centers?
A
Stool
B
Blood
C
Saliva
D
Urine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the most common site for routine microbial sample collection in clinical settings like DaVita dialysis centers, which focus on patients undergoing dialysis.
Recall that dialysis patients are at high risk for bloodstream infections due to vascular access points, making blood cultures critical for detecting infections.
Consider the other options: stool samples are typically used for gastrointestinal infections, saliva for oral infections, and urine for urinary tract infections, which are less routinely collected in dialysis centers compared to blood.
Recognize that blood samples are routinely collected to monitor for bacteremia or sepsis in dialysis patients, as infections in the bloodstream can be life-threatening and require prompt diagnosis.
Conclude that the most common site for routine microbial sample collection in this clinical setting is blood, due to the need to monitor vascular access and systemic infections.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason