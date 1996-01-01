Which of the following is an advantage of a compound-light microscope over an electron microscope?
A
Provides higher magnification
B
Produces images with greater resolution
C
Requires a vacuum for operation
D
Allows observation of living specimens
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic differences between compound-light microscopes and electron microscopes. Compound-light microscopes use visible light and lenses to magnify specimens, while electron microscopes use electron beams and electromagnetic lenses.
Recall that electron microscopes provide much higher magnification and resolution compared to compound-light microscopes, but they require a vacuum environment and cannot be used to observe living specimens because the preparation process kills the cells.
Recognize that compound-light microscopes allow observation of living specimens because they do not require a vacuum and use light, which is less damaging to biological samples.
Evaluate each option: higher magnification and greater resolution are advantages of electron microscopes, and requiring a vacuum is a characteristic of electron microscopes, not an advantage of compound-light microscopes.
Conclude that the advantage of a compound-light microscope over an electron microscope is its ability to observe living specimens, which is not possible with electron microscopes.
