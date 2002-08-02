Which type of microscope produces a three-dimensional image of the specimen under the lens?
A
Phase-contrast microscope
B
Transmission electron microscope (TEM)
C
Scanning electron microscope (SEM)
D
Compound light microscope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic function of each microscope type listed: Phase-contrast microscopes enhance contrast in transparent specimens, Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM) provide detailed internal structure images, Compound Light Microscopes are used for general magnification of specimens.
Recall that a three-dimensional image requires capturing surface details and depth information, which is not possible with microscopes that only transmit light or electrons through the specimen.
Recognize that the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) scans the surface of a specimen with electrons and collects the reflected signals to create a detailed 3D image of the specimen's surface topography.
Compare the imaging capabilities: TEM produces 2D images of internal structures, Phase-contrast and Compound light microscopes produce 2D images with enhanced contrast, while SEM uniquely produces 3D surface images.
Conclude that the microscope type producing a three-dimensional image of the specimen is the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) due to its method of surface scanning and image reconstruction.
