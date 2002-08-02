Step 2: Review the characteristics of each microscope type: Light microscopes use visible light and lenses to magnify specimens, allowing observation of living cells at relatively low magnifications. Transmission electron microscopes (TEM) and scanning electron microscopes (SEM) use electron beams and require samples to be fixed, dehydrated, and often coated, which kills living cells. Atomic force microscopes (AFM) scan surfaces at very high resolution but are not typically used for viewing living cells at low magnification.