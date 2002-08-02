Which type of microscope is best suited for viewing living cells at low levels of magnification?
A
Light microscope
B
Transmission electron microscope
C
Atomic force microscope
D
Scanning electron microscope
Step 1: Understand the requirements for viewing living cells. Living cells need to be observed in a way that does not kill or alter them significantly, so the microscope must allow for observation in natural or near-natural conditions.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each microscope type: Light microscopes use visible light and lenses to magnify specimens, allowing observation of living cells at relatively low magnifications. Transmission electron microscopes (TEM) and scanning electron microscopes (SEM) use electron beams and require samples to be fixed, dehydrated, and often coated, which kills living cells. Atomic force microscopes (AFM) scan surfaces at very high resolution but are not typically used for viewing living cells at low magnification.
Step 3: Consider magnification and sample preparation. Light microscopes provide magnifications suitable for viewing whole living cells and can be used with wet mounts or live cultures. Electron microscopes provide much higher magnification but require extensive sample preparation incompatible with living cells.
Step 4: Conclude that the light microscope is best suited for viewing living cells at low magnification because it balances magnification, resolution, and the ability to observe living specimens without extensive preparation.
Step 5: Summarize that for observing living cells at low magnification, the light microscope is the appropriate choice due to its use of visible light, minimal sample preparation, and ability to maintain cell viability during observation.
