Which anti-microbial substances promote cytolysis in microbial cells?
A
Lysozyme
B
Interferons
C
Transferrin
D
Complement proteins
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'cytolysis': it refers to the breaking down or destruction of a cell, often by disrupting the cell membrane, leading to cell death.
Review the function of each antimicrobial substance listed: Lysozyme breaks down bacterial cell walls by cleaving peptidoglycan, Interferons are signaling proteins that help regulate immune responses, and Transferrin binds iron to limit microbial growth.
Focus on Complement proteins: these are part of the immune system that can form membrane attack complexes (MAC) which create pores in microbial cell membranes, causing cytolysis.
Recognize that among the options, only Complement proteins directly promote cytolysis by physically disrupting the microbial cell membrane.
Conclude that the antimicrobial substances promoting cytolysis in microbial cells are Complement proteins due to their ability to form membrane attack complexes that lyse cells.
