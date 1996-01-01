Which activity helps to prevent food contamination?
A
Leaving cooked food at room temperature for several hours
B
Using the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables without cleaning
C
Washing hands before handling food
D
Storing perishable foods at warm temperatures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that food contamination occurs when harmful microorganisms or substances are transferred to food, which can cause foodborne illnesses.
Evaluate each activity in terms of its potential to reduce or increase the risk of contamination: leaving cooked food at room temperature allows bacteria to multiply, so it increases contamination risk.
Recognize that using the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables without cleaning can transfer pathogens from raw meat to vegetables, increasing contamination risk.
Identify that washing hands before handling food removes pathogens and reduces the chance of contaminating the food, thus preventing contamination.
Note that storing perishable foods at warm temperatures promotes bacterial growth, so it does not help prevent contamination.
