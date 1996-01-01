Which of the following is most likely to be considered a microbe-associated molecular pattern (MAMP)?
A
Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from Gram-negative bacteria
B
Hemoglobin from human red blood cells
C
Insulin produced by pancreatic cells
D
Collagen found in connective tissue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of microbe-associated molecular patterns (MAMPs): MAMPs are conserved molecular structures found on microbes that are recognized by the host's immune system to trigger an immune response.
Identify the source of each option: Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is a component of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria; hemoglobin is a protein in human red blood cells; insulin is a hormone produced by pancreatic cells; collagen is a structural protein in connective tissue.
Recall that MAMPs are typically unique to microbes and not found in host cells, so molecules like hemoglobin, insulin, and collagen, which are host-derived, are unlikely to be MAMPs.
Recognize that LPS is a well-known MAMP because it is a distinctive molecule present on Gram-negative bacteria and is recognized by pattern recognition receptors in the immune system.
Conclude that among the options, Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from Gram-negative bacteria is the most likely to be considered a microbe-associated molecular pattern (MAMP).
