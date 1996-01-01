An approved EPA-registered disinfectant is effective on which type of surface?
A
Skin
B
Food products
C
Nonporous surfaces
D
Porous surfaces
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of surfaces mentioned: skin, food products, nonporous surfaces, and porous surfaces. Each has different characteristics affecting disinfectant effectiveness.
Recall that EPA-registered disinfectants are tested and approved for use on specific surfaces, typically those that can be disinfected without damage or safety concerns.
Recognize that skin and food products are generally not disinfected with EPA-registered disinfectants because these chemicals can be harmful or unsuitable for direct contact with living tissue or food.
Differentiate between porous and nonporous surfaces: porous surfaces have tiny holes or pores that can trap microbes, making disinfection more difficult, while nonporous surfaces are smooth and do not absorb liquids, allowing disinfectants to work effectively.
Conclude that EPA-registered disinfectants are most effective and approved for use on nonporous surfaces, where they can reliably kill microbes without being absorbed or neutralized.
