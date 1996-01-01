Which of the following diseases can be effectively treated with an antibiotic?
A
Athlete's foot
B
Chicken pox
C
Strep throat
D
Malaria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what antibiotics are and what they target. Antibiotics are drugs used to treat infections caused by bacteria, not viruses or fungi.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each disease listed: Athlete's foot is a fungal infection, Chicken pox is caused by a virus, Strep throat is caused by bacteria (specifically Streptococcus pyogenes), and Malaria is caused by a protozoan parasite.
Step 3: Recognize that antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections, so they can be used to treat Strep throat but not fungal, viral, or protozoan infections.
Step 4: Eliminate diseases caused by fungi (Athlete's foot), viruses (Chicken pox), and protozoa (Malaria) from the list of diseases treatable by antibiotics.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, only Strep throat can be effectively treated with an antibiotic.
