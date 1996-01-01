Which organization is responsible for approving the efficacy of products used for infection control in the United States?
A
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
B
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
C
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
D
World Health Organization (WHO)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each organization listed in the problem: CDC, EPA, FDA, and WHO, focusing on their responsibilities related to infection control products.
Recall that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is the federal agency responsible for regulating and approving disinfectants and other products used for infection control to ensure their efficacy and safety in the United States.
Recognize that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidelines and recommendations on infection control practices but does not approve products.
Note that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates medical devices and drugs but not disinfectants used on environmental surfaces.
Understand that the World Health Organization (WHO) is an international body that provides global health guidance but does not have regulatory authority in the United States.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason