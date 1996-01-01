Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
Which of the following is not a feature of innate immunity?
a. Better protection upon later exposure to a given pathogen
b. Recognition of diverse pathogens
c. Discrimination between self and foreign
d. Killing of identified invaders
e. Stimulation of adaptive immunity
Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:
1. ___ Goblet cell
2. ___ Lysozyme
3. ___ Stem cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland
6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell
7. ___ Eosinophil
8. ___ Alveolar macrophage
9. ___ Microglia
10. ___ Wandering macrophage
A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms
B. Phagocytic cell in lungs
C. Secretes sebum
D. Devours pathogens in epidermis
E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall
F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system
G. Generative cell with many types of offspring
H. Develops into formed elements of blood
I. Intercellular scavenger
J. Secretes mucus