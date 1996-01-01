The innate immune system stimulates the adaptive immune system through which of the following mechanisms?
A
Antigen presentation by dendritic cells
B
Clonal selection of B cells
C
Production of antibodies
D
Somatic recombination in T cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of the innate and adaptive immune systems: The innate immune system provides the first line of defense and activates the adaptive immune system, which provides a specific response to pathogens.
Identify the mechanism by which the innate immune system communicates with the adaptive immune system: This typically involves cells that can process and present antigens to adaptive immune cells.
Recognize that dendritic cells are key antigen-presenting cells (APCs) that capture antigens from pathogens and present them on their surface to T cells, thus activating the adaptive immune response.
Differentiate this from other options: Clonal selection of B cells and somatic recombination in T cells are processes within the adaptive immune system itself, and production of antibodies is a function of activated B cells, not a mechanism of stimulation by the innate system.
Conclude that the correct mechanism by which the innate immune system stimulates the adaptive immune system is antigen presentation by dendritic cells.
