Which infectious disease is primarily caused by bacterial endotoxins?
A
Septic shock
B
Malaria
C
Influenza
D
Tuberculosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what bacterial endotoxins are: they are lipopolysaccharides (LPS) found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria that can trigger strong immune responses.
Recognize that bacterial endotoxins are released when bacteria die and their cell walls break down, leading to systemic effects in the host.
Identify diseases caused by bacterial endotoxins by considering conditions where the immune system reacts strongly to these toxins, often causing fever, inflammation, and potentially life-threatening symptoms.
Recall that septic shock is a severe systemic response to bacterial infection, often involving endotoxins, leading to widespread inflammation, low blood pressure, and organ failure.
Compare the other options: Malaria is caused by a protozoan parasite, Influenza by a virus, and Tuberculosis by a bacterium but primarily through other mechanisms, not endotoxins.
