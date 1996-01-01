Bacteria that live as single cells are described as which of the following?
A
Multicellular
B
Colonial
C
Unicellular
D
Filamentous
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: 'Multicellular' refers to organisms made up of many cells working together; 'Colonial' describes groups of individual cells living together but not fully integrated; 'Unicellular' means consisting of a single cell; 'Filamentous' refers to cells arranged in long chains or filaments.
Recognize that bacteria can exist in different organizational forms, but when they live as single, independent cells, they are described as unicellular.
Eliminate 'Multicellular' because bacteria living as single cells do not have multiple cells forming a complex organism.
Eliminate 'Colonial' because colonial bacteria live in groups or clusters, not as single cells.
Conclude that the correct term for bacteria living as single cells is 'Unicellular'.
