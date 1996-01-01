Which of the following statements about bacteria and archaea is correct?
A
Bacteria and archaea are multicellular eukaryotes.
B
Bacteria and archaea are unicellular eukaryotes.
C
Bacteria and archaea are unicellular prokaryotes.
D
Bacteria and archaea are multicellular prokaryotes.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the basic classification of organisms based on cell type. Organisms can be broadly classified as prokaryotes or eukaryotes. Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have these features.
Step 2: Recall that bacteria and archaea are two distinct domains of life, both consisting of prokaryotic organisms. This means they do not have a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles.
Step 3: Recognize that both bacteria and archaea are typically unicellular, meaning they consist of a single cell rather than multiple cells.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by matching these characteristics: bacteria and archaea are unicellular (single-celled) and prokaryotic (lack nucleus), not eukaryotic or multicellular.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is: 'Bacteria and archaea are unicellular prokaryotes.'
