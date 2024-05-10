9. Microscopes
Electron Microscopes
Problem 1.1a
Indicate which form of electron microscopy is being described: SEM, TEM, or both.
a. Images the external surface of a specimen
b. Sample must be thinly sliced prior to viewing
c. Provides details about internal structures of the sample
d. Can be used to image viruses
e. Provides black-and-white images
f. Specimen is dead
