9. Microscopes
Electron Microscopes
Problem 1.21a
Which of the following is true?
a. SEM is higher resolution than TEM.
b. Most viruses can be seen using a light microscope.
c. Simple staining involves an acidic and a basic dye in combination.
d. Samples can be stained or unstained for light microscopy.
e. These are all false statements.
