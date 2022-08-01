Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about animal viruses and animal virus infections. By focusing on the second step of an animal virus infection which is entry into the host cell and uncoated within the host to and so after a virus has attached to the surface of a host cell, it can then begin the process of entry and uncoated NG. And so it turns out that enveloped viruses, which recall from our previous lesson videos are viruses that have an outer lipid envelope um can actually enter into their host cell in one of two ways. The first way is through membrane fusion and the second way is through end aceto sis now entry via membrane fusion is going to be when the outer lipid envelope of an enveloped virus fuses with the cells cytoplasmic membrane and so the cell cytoplasmic membrane ends up containing pieces of the viruses outer lipid envelope. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the top half of our image here is focused on entry via membrane fusion and so notice that this only occurs here with enveloped viruses because enveloped viruses have an outer lipid layer and so the outer lipid layer here of the envelope virus is going to be able to fuse with the host cell cytoplasmic membrane. And so here you can see the fusion beginning to happen. And again the viruses outer lipid envelope is going to remain embedded within the cell cytoplasmic membrane as the virus enters into the cell without its outer lipid envelope. And so that is one way by which enveloped viruses can enter into a host cell. Now once again the second way by which uh enveloped viruses can enter into host cells via endo psychosis. And this is going to involve the mechanism of receptor mediated endo site oh sis which recall, we had covered receptor mediated and acidosis and some of our previous lesson videos. And so if you don't remember much about receptor mediated and acidosis, be sure to go back to our older lesson videos and check that out now, enveloped viruses can enter via either membrane fusion or end acidosis. However non enveloped viruses can only enter by endo cito sis And this is because non enveloped viruses do not have an envelope in a lipid layer and so they are not able to enter by member infusion. And so notice down below on the bottom half of the image here, we're focusing on entry via endo acidosis. And we're focusing specifically on a non enveloped virus. Because non enveloped viruses can only enter via and acidosis. However, again, enveloped viruses can enter via either membrane fusion or end of psychosis. And so what you'll notice is we have our non enveloped virus here which does not have its outer lipid envelope and so it is going to be able to enter into the host cell through endo psychosis, receptor mediated and acidosis and notice that it is going to become inv agitated by the cells cytoplasmic membrane. And so it enters into the cell as an end acidic vesicles. All and so notice that here the viruses within the host cell as an end acidic vesicles all, whereas up above here, the viruses within the host cell not within an end acidic vesicles. And so those are some of the differences between membrane fusion and end acidosis. And so we'll be able to actually talk more details about each of these entry processes as we move forward in our course. And we'll start off talking about entry via membrane fusion and then later we'll talk about entry via photosynthesis. And so that being said, I'll see you all in our next video.

