Entry & Uncoating by Endocytosis

in this video, we're going to talk a little bit more about animal virus entry and uncoated by endo psychosis, which actually occurs in a series of steps that we're showing you down below in this image. And so we're actually going to analyze this image from the far left over here and making our way towards the right in that direction. And so of course, over here on the far left, we're showing you the very first step of an animal virus infection, which is the animal virus binding to the host cell. And so once again, the spike proteins on the animal virus are gonna help bind the animal virus to the host cell receptors. And so we're seeing the spike proteins here and despite proteins will bind to receptors on the host cell after this and end acidosis. Uh the process of receptor mediated end acidosis will actually begin. And so what you'll notice is that the host cell is going to form a membrane uh and an end acidic vesicles around the virus. And so you can see that here we have the virus and the host cell's membrane is forming an end acidic vesicles around it. Then the end acidic vestibule actually enters into the cell. And the end acidic vesicles contains the animal virus. Then at this point the virus is going to exit the end acidic vesicles along with any lipid layers that it has and then the virus genome is going to be on coated, which basically means it will be released. And so you can see here in this image that the virus nuclear caps it here is going to exit from the end acidic vesicles all and its lipid layers. And then after the nuclear caps it has exited, the nucleic acid is going to exit from the protein coat. And so you can see the protein coat here is uncoated and the nucleic acid is being released into the environment. And so once this nucleic acid is released and is available here within the cell's cytoplasm, then the next stage of animal cell infection, animal virus infection can take place. And so this year concludes our brief overview of animal virus entry and encoding by end acidosis. And once again, we'll be able to get a little bit of practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts