Entry & Uncoating of Enveloped Viruses by Membrane Fusion

in this video, we're gonna talk a little bit more details about the entry and encoding of enveloped viruses by membrane fusion. Which actually occurs in a series of a few steps that you can see down below in this image. And so we're going to analyze this image, starting at the left over here and making our way from left over to the right and so over here on the far left. Notice that we're showing you how the spike proteins on the virus is, what's going to be important to help bind uh the virus to the host cell receptor. Uh and so when it is binding here, that is going to be the very first step of a viral infection. And so what you can see here is that the spike proteins are going to be binding to the receptors on the host cell. After that, with membrane fusion, the viral envelope is going to fuse with the cell's membrane. And so notice that the viral envelope here is going to be fusing with this host cell cytoplasmic membrane. And so when that happens, only the new clio caps ID of the virus is going to enter. Remember the nuclear caps, It is just the protein coat with the nucleic acid. So only the nuclear caps it enters into the cell. And so you can see here that the nuclear caps it is here the protein shell with the nucleic acid on the inside that is the nuclear caps it the nuclear capsule will enter. However, the outer lipid envelope is fusing with the cell's membrane. And so it does not actually enter into the viral envelope, stays in the cell's membrane. And so you can see here the viral envelope is staying in the cells cytoplasmic membrane here. And so there are going to be components of the cell's membrane that are derived from that viral envelope. And uh the nuclear capsules that enters into the cell is going to begin to uncorked. And so the virus genome is going to be uncoated, which just basically means that it is going to be released. And so notice that we have the nuclear capsule right here which has the protein coat with the nucleic acid on the inside. And what happens is the protein coat is going to uncoated and so it is going to shed here and as it sheds the nucleic acid that was on the inside is released and now that nucleic acid can move on to the next step in an animal virus infection. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on entry and encoding of enveloped viruses by membrane fusion. And we'll be able to get a little bit of practice applying these concepts as we move forward and talk more about endo psychosis entry as well. So, I'll see you all in our next video

