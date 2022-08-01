Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation

in this video, we're going to talk more about the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. That is a possibility during the light reactions. And so really this non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway is the normal light reactions that we've already covered in our previous lesson videos. And so when the cell requires the production of both A T. P and n A D ph uh then the cell is going to use the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And so the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway will produce both A T. P and N A. D ph. And this is going to be different when we talk about the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And so this non cyclic photo fast correlation pathway, as its name implies with the non cyclic part is going to have a linear pathway or a linear path of electrons where the electrons are going to be passing through photo system to or PS two and photo system one in a linear fashion in order to make once again both A T P and N A D ph. And so the electrons will be taking a linear path. Uh And so once again, as I already stated, the non cyclic photo fast correlation pathway is pretty much the normal pathway of the light reactions as we already covered it in our previous lesson video. And so it is going to produce a T P and n A D P H. And that 80 P and n A D ph is going to be used in the Calvin cycle. And we'll talk more about the Calvin cycle later in our course. Now, if we take a look at our image down below, notice we're showing you an image of the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And so notice that the electrons represented and represented in blue here are going to be basically stripped away from the oxygen. And the electrons will go to photo system too. Okay, then the electrons go from photo system to through the electron transport chain back to photo system one. And then they will continue forward uh to uh N A D. P. H here. And so notice that the electrons are taking somewhat of a linear path. They start here and then the electrons are going in this direction as you see. And they end up on N A D ph. Okay. And so it is a non cyclic path that does not come back and cycle uh into a cyclic pathway. These electrons are taking a linear path. And so this is why it's called the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And so we know from our previous lesson videos that as the electrons are making their way through the electron transport chain, there is a large hydrogen ion gradient that's being built here within the Thilo coid space. And this hydrogen ion gradient can be used to create a T. P. And so the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. Notice, as we mentioned up above in our text, generates both and a D P. H. And it also generates a T. P. So it generates both of them. And so the N A D P h A T. P. That are generated are going to be used in the Calvin cycle to power the Calvin cycle. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And we'll be able to compare this to the cyclic photo fast correlation pathway as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

