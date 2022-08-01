Cyclic Photophosphorylation

in this video, we're going to introduce these cyclic photo fast correlation pathway. That is a possibility during the light reactions. And so when the cell only requires a T. P production, but it does not require any DPH production. The cell will actually use these cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. Rather than using the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway, which recall from our previous lesson videos will produce both A T. P and n A D ph. And this is because the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway, as its name implies, is going to include a cyclic path of electrons. And it's only going to be using photo system one to make a T. P. However, no N A D pH will be made during the cyclic photo fost correlation pathway. And so what happens during the cyclic photo fossil relation pathway is that high energy electrons from photo system one are actually going to be cycled back to the prior electron transport chain or E. T. C. In order to continue generating a proton motive force. And of course the proton motive force is going to be used to produce more 80 P. And so ultimately what we're saying is that the cyclic photo fast correlation pathway is going to have a cyclic path of electrons. It's only going to be using photo System one and it will only be making a T. P. It will not be making an A. D. Ph. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice we're showing you an image of the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And so notice that the electrons uh you know, they will go from photo system to over to the normal photo system one here. However, once they reach photo system one notice that the electrons are taking a cyclic pathway Back to the previous electron transport chain. Okay, so not that they are transported through uh this exact uh path that you see here. However, the electrons and photo system one are eventually shipped back to a previous protein and the electron transport chain. And then the electron makes its way back to photo system one. And then it just continuously goes in this cyclic pathway. And so when the electrons are taking this cyclic pathway here, uh that cycles from photo system one back to the electron transport chain, back to photo system one and so on. Uh the electrons never are going to go to N A D P H as long as they continue in this cyclic photo fast correlation pathway. Um and so uh it is possible for the cell to switch from cyclic photo faster relation to the non cyclic photo fast correlation. But during the cyclic photo phosphor relation, what happens is there is going to be a continuous generation of a proton motive force. A continuous generation of a hydrogen ion gradient. And that hydrogen ion gradient can continue to make a T. P. And so only a T. P. Is going to be made during the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And N A D ph will not be made. And so notice that we have this region and this region over here grayed out because they are not really used during the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And the regions that are colorful, including this region right here in this region right here are colourful because these regions are being used by the cyclic photo fossil relation pathway. And so once again, what determines whether a cell will use the non cyclic pathway or the cyclic pathway is going to be the need for reducing power. How much any DPH does it need? If it does not need any DPH and it only needs a T. P. Then it's only going to perform the cyclic photo fossil relation pathway. However, if it does need N A. D. P. H and A T. P. It will use the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And so this year concludes our brief lesson to the cyclic photo fast correlation pathway. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

