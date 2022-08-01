Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the cyclic versus non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathways that are possible during the light reactions. Now, the term photo fast for relation as its name implies, is going to be the phosphor relation of a. D. P. Into a teepee, creating energy for the cell. And it does this fast correlation by using solar energy or the energy of sunlight, which is where the photo route originates from. Since photo means light. Now there are actually two types of photo phosphor relation pathways that are possible during the light reactions. And so the first possibility for a photo fossil relation pathway is the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. And the second possible pathway is the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway. Now, as we move forward in our course, we're first going to talk about the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway because it's more consistent with what we've already talked about in some of our previous lesson videos. But then after we talk about the non cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway, then we'll move on to talk about the cyclic photo phosphor relation pathway and its own separate video. Now, what ends up determining which pathway the cell ends up using uh is going to be the cells specific requirement of reducing power in the form of N A. D ph as well as the cells specific requirement for a T. P. And so really we'll be able to talk more about this specific idea right here as we move forward in our course and talk about each of these pathways. And so that concludes our brief introduction to the cyclic and non cyclic photo fossil relation pathways. And I'll see you in our next lesson video to talk about the non cyclic photo fossil relation pathway. So I'll see you all there.

