in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the interferon response. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that interfere ons are commonly abbreviated as I. F. N. And these interference are one of many different types of cytokines or chemical signals used to communicate between cells. And so these interference are specifically cytokines that provide anti viral effects or in other words it helps to provide defense against viruses and it will provide these antiviral effects to neighboring cells. And so we'll be able to talk more details about the steps of the interferon response in our very next lesson video. But for now if we take a look at our image down below notice we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And right now here in this video we're focusing in specifically on the second line of defense on the innate defector actions, specifically the interferon response. And so once again in our next lesson video we'll get to talk a lot more details about this interferon response in order to understand how it allows for antiviral effects. And so I'll see you all in our next video

