in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on fever. And so fever is an innate effect er action or an innate immune response and it is characterized by an abnormally high body temperature Body temperatures that are above 37.8°C are referred to as a fever and so once again this fever, this abnormally high body temperature above 37.8°C is part of the second line of defense and innate immunity. And so it is an innate affect er action that is designed to help eliminate microbes. Now a region in the brain known as the hypothalamus is known as the body's temperature regulating center. And again, normal body temperature is right around 37°C. And once again, high body temperatures above 37.8°C are referred to as a fever and these high body temperatures above 37.8°C can actually inhibit most bacteria from growing. And so that is a protective mechanism to help prevent and eliminate infections. Also, these higher body temperatures above 37.8°C that are associated with fevers can also enhance protective functions of the body. For example, they can enhance the inflammatory response and enhance the release of inflammatory cytokines which is all going to help eliminate the microbes even better in the presence of a fever. And so these enhanced protective functions of the body are really due to the increased rates of enzymatic reactions in the body's higher temperatures. And so higher temperatures will allow for enzymatic reactions to proceed at an even faster rate than they otherwise usually would. Now the term pira gines refers specifically to fever inducing cytokines. So these are going to be cytokines that are going to be released by cells that can induce fever. And so endogenous pira jin's are going to be made inside of the body, whereas exogenous pira jin's are made externally outside of the body. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side, we have this little cartoon and notice dr clutch over here says he's feeling great. Let's study micro bio because he has a normal body temperature and he does not have an infection. And so his body temperature is 37°C, or about 98°F which is normal body temperature. Now notice over here on the right hand side, dr clutch has gotten some kind of bacterial infection. And so Dr clutch now has a fever and so notice that his body temperature is elevated and it is greater than 37 degrees Celsius which is greater than 98 F. And so notice that he's not feeling so good. And so although fevers, you do not feel very well with a fever, it is good to know that the fever is really just a response that your body is generating to help eliminate the microbes faster. And so over here on the right hand side, we're showing you our map of the lesson on an immunity. And once again here in this video, we're talking about the second line of defense, specifically the effect our actions and were specifically focusing on fever here in this lesson. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to fever and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

