19. Innate Immunity
Fever
3:33 minutes
Problem 11.3a
Which of the following would most directly reduce fever? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Limiting the number of circulating white blood cells
b. Reducing eicosanoid production
c. Inhibiting pyrogenic cytokines
d. Stimulating the action of prostaglandins
e. Administering antihistamines
