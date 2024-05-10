19. Innate Immunity
Fever
Problem 11.20a
Select all the false statements about fever.
a. It is generated by pyrogens.
b. It is an innate immune defense.
c. It is accompanied by a decrease in metabolism.
d. It can be reduced by anti-inflammatory drugs.
e. It can accompany inflammation.
