Which of the following is a factor that affects the clarity (resolution) of a microscopic image?
A
Type of staining reagent
B
Wavelength of light used
C
Shape of the microscope stage
D
Color of the specimen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the clarity or resolution of a microscopic image refers to the ability to distinguish two close points as separate entities.
Recall that resolution depends on several factors, including the wavelength of light used, numerical aperture of the objective lens, and the quality of the optics.
Recognize that shorter wavelengths of light provide better resolution because resolution is directly related to the wavelength; this is described by the formula for resolution: \(\text{Resolution} = \frac{0.61 \times \lambda}{NA}\), where \(\lambda\) is the wavelength and \(NA\) is the numerical aperture.
Consider that while staining reagents affect contrast, and the shape of the microscope stage or color of the specimen do not directly affect resolution, the wavelength of light used is a fundamental factor influencing clarity.
Conclude that among the options, the wavelength of light used is the key factor affecting the resolution of the microscopic image.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason