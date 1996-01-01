Which part of the microscope connects the head to the base?
A
Stage
B
Arm
C
Condenser
D
Objective lens
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of a compound light microscope, which includes the base, arm, head, stage, condenser, and objective lenses.
Identify the function of each part: the base supports the microscope, the head contains the optical components, the stage holds the slide, the condenser focuses light, and the objective lenses magnify the specimen.
Focus on the connection between the head and the base. The part that physically links these two components must provide support and allow for handling.
Recall that the arm is the curved or straight piece that connects the base to the head, providing structural support and a handle for carrying the microscope.
Conclude that the arm is the correct part connecting the head to the base, distinguishing it from the stage, condenser, and objective lenses which serve different functions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason