Which part of a light microscope is responsible for holding the specimen in place while it is being viewed?
A
Objective lens
B
Condenser
C
Eyepiece
D
Stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each part of the light microscope: the objective lens magnifies the specimen, the condenser focuses light onto the specimen, the eyepiece further magnifies the image for viewing, and the stage is the platform where the specimen slide is placed.
Recall that the stage has clips or a mechanical holder designed specifically to secure the specimen slide so it does not move during observation.
Recognize that holding the specimen steady is crucial for clear and stable viewing under different magnifications.
Eliminate options that do not physically hold the specimen: the objective lens, condenser, and eyepiece do not hold the slide in place.
Conclude that the stage is the part responsible for holding the specimen in place while it is being viewed.
