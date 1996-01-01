Which of the following is a mechanism by which neutrophils destroy microbial invaders?
A
Presentation of antigens to T cells
B
Secretion of interferons
C
Phagocytosis followed by production of reactive oxygen species
D
Antibody production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of neutrophils in the immune system: Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell primarily involved in the innate immune response, acting as first responders to microbial invasion.
Recall the main mechanisms neutrophils use to destroy microbes: Neutrophils engulf pathogens through a process called phagocytosis, where the microbe is internalized into a vesicle called a phagosome.
Recognize what happens after phagocytosis: The phagosome fuses with lysosomes to form a phagolysosome, where reactive oxygen species (ROS) and enzymes are produced to kill and digest the engulfed microbes.
Differentiate neutrophil functions from other immune cells: For example, antigen presentation to T cells is mainly performed by dendritic cells and macrophages, interferon secretion is typical of virus-infected cells and some immune cells, and antibody production is a function of B cells.
Conclude that the mechanism by which neutrophils destroy microbial invaders is phagocytosis followed by the production of reactive oxygen species, which effectively kills the pathogens inside the neutrophil.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason