Which of the following is the most common route of transmission for foodborne illnesses in the modern food system?
A
Transmission through insect bites associated with food storage
B
Skin contact with contaminated surfaces during food handling
C
Consumption of food contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms
D
Direct inhalation of airborne pathogens in food processing facilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of foodborne illnesses: These are diseases caused by consuming contaminated food, often due to the presence of pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites.
Review the common routes of transmission for foodborne illnesses, which include ingestion of contaminated food or water, contact with contaminated surfaces, insect vectors, and inhalation of airborne pathogens.
Evaluate each option by considering how likely it is to cause foodborne illness in the modern food system. For example, insect bites are generally not a common route for transmitting foodborne pathogens, and inhalation of airborne pathogens is less common compared to ingestion.
Recognize that the most direct and frequent route of transmission is through the consumption of food contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms, as this directly introduces the pathogens into the digestive system.
Conclude that among the given options, consumption of contaminated food is the primary and most common route of transmission for foodborne illnesses in the modern food system.
