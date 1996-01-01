Which of the following is a way in which antibiotic-resistant bacteria can spread?
A
By exposure to ultraviolet light
B
By consuming only sterilized water
C
Through photosynthesis in bacteria
D
Through direct contact between individuals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of antibiotic resistance: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are strains of bacteria that have evolved mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth.
Identify common modes of transmission for antibiotic-resistant bacteria: These bacteria can spread through various means such as direct contact between individuals, contact with contaminated surfaces, or through bodily fluids.
Evaluate each option given in the problem: Exposure to ultraviolet light typically kills bacteria rather than spreading them; consuming sterilized water reduces the risk of bacterial infection; photosynthesis is a process used by some bacteria to produce energy but is unrelated to the spread of antibiotic resistance.
Recognize that direct contact between individuals is a well-known and effective way for antibiotic-resistant bacteria to spread, as it allows bacteria to transfer from one host to another.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Through direct contact between individuals' because it aligns with the biological understanding of how antibiotic-resistant bacteria are transmitted.
