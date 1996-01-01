Which term refers to the signs and symptoms that are routinely associated with a particular disease process?
A
Incubation period
B
Pathogenicity
C
Etiology
D
Syndrome
1
Understand the key terms given in the problem: 'Incubation period' refers to the time between exposure to a pathogen and the appearance of symptoms; 'Pathogenicity' is the ability of an organism to cause disease; 'Etiology' is the study of the cause or origin of a disease.
Recognize that the question asks for the term that describes a collection of signs and symptoms that commonly occur together in a disease process.
Recall that a 'Syndrome' is defined as a set of medical signs and symptoms that are correlated with each other and often characterize a particular abnormality or condition.
Compare the definitions and see that 'Syndrome' best fits the description of signs and symptoms routinely associated with a disease, unlike the other terms which describe different aspects of disease.
Conclude that the term 'Syndrome' is the correct answer because it specifically refers to the characteristic combination of signs and symptoms in a disease process.
